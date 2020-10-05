TechnoGas LPG Cylinder gets SON’s MANCAP certificate

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on Monday presented its Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) Certificate to Nigeria’s pioneer cooking gas cylinder manufacturers, TechnoGas Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). The certificate was presented by Mrs Nwaoma Olujie, State Coordinator, SON, Lagos State Office 1, to Mrs Nkechi Obi, Executive Vice-Chairman of Techno Oil Ltd, at a ceremony at the company’s headquarters in Lagos. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that MANCAP is a mandatory product certification scheme put in place by SON. It is aimed at ensuring that all locally manufactured products in the country conform to the relevant Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS) before such products are presented for sale in the market or exported.

Speaking at the ceremony, Obi said TechnoGas LPG cylinder started full production in June 2019 when its plant in Kajola, Lagos State, was inaugurated by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo. She said the plant had the capacity to produce over five million pieces of high quality LPG cylinder annually, adding that the plant produces various sizes of LPG cylinders ranging from 6kg to 12.5kg among others. Obi said the company was committed to deepening the LPG adoption in Nigeria and switching households from the use of firewood or kerosene to the use of LPG which was safer, cleaner, healthier and cheaper source of domestic energy. According to her, Techno Oil has sought the guidance of SON on equipment and machinery specification that would guarantee the production of quality LPG cylinders capable of competing anywhere in the world.

“This strategic collaboration with SON became stronger year on year until date, and the outcome is the reason why we are gathered here today to witness the presentation of TechnoGas LPG cylinder MANCAP Certificate. “As a company, Techno Oil will continue to uphold practices that would engender the production of quality products, while making compliance to every established regulatory standards and procedures our anchor,” she said. Earlier, Olujie congratulated the management and staff of Techno Oil Nigeria for the milestone achievement of obtaining a certificate of conformity for the LPG steel cylinders. She said: “Today is remarkable in the history of Techno Oil Nigeria because you have joined the league of companies that have MANCAP certificates for their products. “This award is given to companies that have distinguished themselves in their various manufacturing and production categories.”

She explained that the programme started in 2006 and ensures compliance of Made-in-Nigeria products to the minimum requirements of the Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS) or Code of practice. Olujie said this promotes fair competition at both domestic and international markets, as well as safeguarding the safety and health of consumers in the overall interest of promoting economic and industrial development of Nigeria. She said the company’s gas cylinders had successfully passed the rigorous certification procedures which involved inspection of production processes as well as testing of the products against the NIS to confirm to compliance.

“You are to note that the MANCAP certificate will be valid for three years during which your certified products will be monitored for consistent compliance to the relevant NIS under surveillance inspection after which your products will be re-certified. “It is important to note that LPG cylinders are classified as life endangering products and compliance to standards is mandatory. “Your certificate will be withdrawn if during surveillance inspections, your certified products consistently failed to meet the requirements of the standards and effective corrective actions are not taken to produce quality cylinders thereby putting the lives of Nigerians at risk. “It is my candid hope that the management and staff of Techno Oil will uphold the quality of the certified products and ensure that these products are traded both locally and internationally,” Olujie added. (NAN)