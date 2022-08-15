Techno Oil Group bags ISO 9001: 2015 Certification

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), has awarded ISO 9001: 2015 Certification to Techno Oil Limited for complying with best practices and international standards.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ISO 9001:2015 Certification is a quality management systems award bestowed on companies by SON for full compliance with quality standards and best practices in management.

The former presentation of the certificate to the company has been scheduled to hold at its Head Office in Lagos on Aug. 16.

Speaking on the certification, Mrs Nkechi Obi, the Group Managing Director, Techno Oil, in a statement on Monday described the award as another laurel to be clinched by the company.

“With this award, Techno Oil will continue to ensure and sustain compliance with both local and international standards at every level of our operations.

“We are excited with the award as a recognition of our commitment to best practices and we are ever grateful to SON for being our partner in progress,’’ she said.

Obi described the certification as another milestone to be recorded by the company, having received ISO 9001: 2008 in the past.

“This shows our unalloyed commitment to best practices as a company,’’ she said.

Techno Oil Group is an integrated and wholly indigenous conglomerate, having diverse investments in LPG coastal storage and distribution.

The company is also a major player in real estate, fuel terminal facilities, cylinder manufacturing as well as lubricants production and blending. (NAN)

