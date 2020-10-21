Technician re-arraigned for allegedly giving false information to police

The Prosecution Counsel, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that the defendant came to Kwali police station on July 27 and reported that he was attacked and robbed of N30,000.

The police charged Aminu with giving false information.

A 32-year-old technician, Mohammed Aminu, was re-arraigned in a Chief Magistrates’ Court, in Gwagwalda, FCT, for allegedly giving false information.

Yakubu said that during police investigation the defendant confessed to have mislead the police and Bako vigilante group.

The offence, he said, contravened the provision of Section 178 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.