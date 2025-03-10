Technician jailed 6 months for selling client’s TV without his consent

By
Favour Lashem
-
0
6

An Area Court in Jos on Monday, sentenced a technician, Shafiu Abdulwahid,  to  six months imprisonment  for selling an LG 32-inch  television set he was given to repair

By Blessing Odega

An Area Court in Jos on Monday, sentenced a technician, Shafiu Abdulwahid,  to  six months imprisonment  for selling an LG 32-inch  television set he was given to repair worth N70,000 without the consent of the owner.

The judge, Shawomi Bokkos, sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to theft.

The judge, however gave the convict an option of N 20,000 fine.

The judge also ordered the convict to pay compensation of N130, 000 to the complainant.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Insp Ijuptil  Thlawur,  told the court that the case was reported at the ‘C’ Division police station  in Jos,  on  Nov.  26, 2024 by Mr Tumba Tizhe.

He said  the complainant gave the convict his television set to repair with the sum of N 50,000 to enable him get materials for the repairs.

He said that the convict converted the amount given for his personal use and sold his TV without his consent.

The offence, he said, contravened the Plateau Penal Code law of Northern Nigeria. (NAN)

Follow Us On WhatsApp

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR