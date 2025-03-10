Technician jailed 6 months for selling client’s TV without his consent

An Area Court in Jos on Monday, sentenced a technician, Shafiu Abdulwahid, to six months imprisonment for selling an LG 32-inch television set he was given to repair

By Blessing Odega



An Area Court in Jos on Monday, sentenced a technician, Shafiu Abdulwahid, to six months imprisonment for selling an LG 32-inch television set he was given to repair worth N70,000 without the consent of the owner.

The judge, Shawomi Bokkos, sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to theft.

The judge, however gave the convict an option of N 20,000 fine.

The judge also ordered the convict to pay compensation of N130, 000 to the complainant.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Insp Ijuptil Thlawur, told the court that the case was reported at the ‘C’ Division police station in Jos, on Nov. 26, 2024 by Mr Tumba Tizhe.

He said the complainant gave the convict his television set to repair with the sum of N 50,000 to enable him get materials for the repairs.

He said that the convict converted the amount given for his personal use and sold his TV without his consent.

The offence, he said, contravened the Plateau Penal Code law of Northern Nigeria. (NAN)