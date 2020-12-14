Technician in court for allegedly stealing car spare parts

The police on Monday arraigned a technician, Sikiru Ojo, in a Grade 1 Area Court , Karu in Abuja for allegedly stealing spare parts of cars valued at N345,000 belonging to his boss.

Ojo, 38, of Durumi II Area in the FCT is facing a two count charge of mischief and theft.

The Judge, Mr Maiwada Inuwa, however, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300, 000 and also ordered him to produce one surety, who should live within the court jurisdiction.

He also adjourned the case until March 2, 2021 for hearing.