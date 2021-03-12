Technician in court for allegedly beating up his girlfriend

March 12, 2021 Favour Lashem News



 A 29-year-old phone technician, John Jeremiah, on Friday appeared in a Tinubu Chief Magistrate’s Court for allegedly beating up his girlfriend and breaking her leg.

The police charged Jeremiah, with assault occasioning grievous harm.

He pleaded not to the offense.

The counsel, ASP Ben Ekundayo, told the Court defendant committed the offence on March 9, at midnight at Two Crown Inn Hotel, Beecroft Street Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said defendant lodged in the hotel with his girlfriend, Miss Helen Felix, and at about midnight the two had an altercation.

Ekundayo added defendant beat her up and threw her across the floor  and broke her leg.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions Section 245 the Law Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate O.O. Oshin admitted the defendant to bail in the sum N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Oshin adjourned the case March 20 for mention. (NAN)

