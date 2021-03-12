A 29-year-old phone technician, John Jeremiah, on Friday appeared in a Tinubu Chief Magistrate’s Court for allegedly beating up his girlfriend and breaking her leg.

The police charged Jeremiah, with assault occasioning grievous harm.

He pleaded not guilty to the offense.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Ben Ekundayo, told the Court that the defendant committed the offence on March 9, at midnight at Two Crown Inn Hotel, Beecroft Street Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said that the defendant lodged in the hotel with his girlfriend, Miss Helen Felix, and at about midnight the two had an altercation.

Ekundayo added that the defendant beat her up and threw her across the floor and broke her leg.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate O.O. Oshin admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Oshin adjourned the case until March 20 for mention. (NAN)

