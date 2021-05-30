Joy, excitement and calmness on Winners Liberation Estate in Ikorodu, Lagos, were on Sunday disrupted as Mrs Tomisin Erogbogbo, a 34-year-old judiciary correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), was laid to rest.

Tears flowed, sorrow expressed and regrets made, as Erogbogbo’s family members, colleagues, friends and neighbours could not come to terms with her death.

Late Tomisin Erogbogbo

She was buried at 4.30p.m. at the Ikorodu North Cemetery, Isiu.

NAN reports that Erogbogbo, a Senior Correspondent of NAN, passed away on Thursday (May 27) in Lagos, during a surgical procedure.

The burial ceremony was organised by the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel), Adamo, Ikorodu, Lagos.

Erogbogbo’s family, friends, colleagues and others paid tributes to her, describing her death as heartbreaking.

In a sermon at Erogbogbo’s funeral service at her residence before the burial, Pastor Dennis Esebagbon of the Living Faith Church said that how long one lived did not matter but how well.

Citing a Bible passage (Ecclesiastes 3:1-8), the cleric said: There is a time for everything under the sun.

“It is not the number of years on earth that determines who you are but how your life impacts people.

“It is better to spend a day on earth and make heaven than spend 200 years on earth and go to hell.

“Let us not weep for her, it is time for us to realign and think about the kind of life we are living.”

He said that testimonies about the deceased showed that she lived a worthy life.

“The owner of her soul has taken her home, none of us has the right to question God,” he said.

The cleric prayed God to comfort Erogbogbo’s husband, Mr Sam Ojonimi, her parents, siblings and other members of her family.

In a tribute, the Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), NAN Chapel, Mr Yunus Yusuf, said that Erogbogbo’s death was sudden, shocking and devastating.

Yunus described her as a friendly and committed colleague.

He added that she was full of life and respected both her older and younger colleagues.

“She will be greatly missed. It is indeed a very sad development.

“I pray for repose of her soul. May the Almighty God continue to protect every member of NUJ, NAN Chapel.

Mrs Adeola Ekine, the Chairperson of Lagos Chapter of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, described Erogbogbo’s death as a huge loss to the association.

“Losing one of our female journalists is very touching, my heart goes out to the staff and management of NAN and NUJ.

“I pray that this kind of thing will never happen in our midst again; I pray that we increase and not decrease,” she said.

The Head of Judiciary Desk of NAN, Lagos Office, Mrs Ijeoma Popoola, described Erogbogbo who covered the Tinubu Magistrates’ Court, as a dedicated news reporter.

“She was warm, pleasant, hardworking, resilient and trustworthy. She will be missed.

“May her soul rest in peace,” she said.

The only sister of the deceased, Mrs Bolajoko Thomas, said that the death was devastating for the family.

“I cannot believe that my sister is gone but God knows everything. I will miss her so much,” she said. (NAN)

