Tears as Tunde David Mark’s son buried in Otukpo

By Chimezie Godfrey

Jonathan Owoicho Tunde Mark, son of the former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has been laid to rest in his home town Otukpo in Benue State amidst tears.

Tunde who died on October 21, 2022 in a London Hospital had battled with malignancy (cancer) for over a year. He was aged 51.

The burial rites began with Service of Songs held in Abuja on Wednesday November, 9 2022. Tunde’s body was accompanied by family and friends to Otukpo for wake keep on Thursday and committed to mother earth on Friday November 11, 2022.

The Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, his Deputy Benson Abuonu, senate minority leader, Sen. Philip Aduda, Senators Abba Moro, Suleman Adokwe, Lekan Mustapha , Bishop Michael Apochi , Rev Innocent Jooji , former Governor of Kogi State, Capt. Idris Wada among others were in attendance.

Tunde was described variously as a unifier, humble and intellectual with analytical skills who discussed to no end on virtually all subjects.

Delivering the sermon, Most Rev. Fr. Sylvester Onmonke encouraged the family to have faith in God as only Him holds the power to give and take live.

Reverend Onmoke urged the parents, family and friends not to loose hope pointing out that even though Tunde died in his prime, he left a legacy of selfless service to humanity.

Senator David Mark’s tribute to his late son was read by Tunde’s younger brother, David Mark Jnr and House of Representatives member representing Otukpo/Ohimini Hon. Onuh Onyeche Blessing.

Amidst tears, Tunde’s remains were lowered into the grave at the family compound in Otukpo.

Tunde Mark is survived by his wife, Natsu, his daughter Audrey , parents, brothers and sisters.

