Team Nigeria wins 11 medals at African Track Championship

Team Nigeria at the African Track Cycling Championship in Cairo, Egypt have won four gold, three silver and four bronze medals at the end of the competition on Sunday.

The championship which began on Thursday was organised by the African Cycling Confederation (CAC).

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that information on the competition’s website indicated that Nigeria’s Grace Ayuba won four gold in the junior category from the sprint race, Keirin, Scratch 7.5-kilometre and Point Race events.

Also, Ese Ukpesersye won two silver while Rita Oven won one silver.

NAN reports that the championship is a qualifier for the 2020 World Cycling Championship and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The team is expected back in Nigeria on Jan. 20. (NAN)