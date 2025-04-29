Team Nigeria arrive Egypt for Junior Swimming Championship

Team Nigeria have arrived Egypt for the 16th Africa Junior Swimming Championship scheduled to hold from Wednesday to Saturday.

By Ijeoma Okigbo

The team consisting of 14 swimmers, eight boys and six girls was led by the President and Secretary General of the Nigeria Aquatic Federation (NAF) Taiwo Oriss, and Chinonye Aliyu respectively.

Yellow Yeiyah, head coach of the team and his assistant Labake Oriretan, with some parents of the swimmers are to be part of the delegation.

Earlier, Aliyu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), that the continental championship would serve as preparations ahead of the 2026 Youth Olympics in Senegal.

“We have been training in Lagos for over two weeks with seven swimmers. Now we are joined by some swimmers based in Dubai and the United Kingdom.

“We have received great support from the National Sports Commission (NSC) and we are hopeful of returning home with medals.

“This tournament serves as a preparation ahead of the Youth Olympics in Senegal in 2026, “she said. (NAN)