Team New Nigeria advises Tinubu to accord more priority to local goods production

Team New Nigeria(TNN) on Thursday advised President Ahmad Bola Tinubu to give more priority to local production to pave the way for production of assorted food crops in the country.

The National Director, Media and Engagement of the movement, Alhaji Imran Jino, gave the advice while addressing newsmen in Kano on Thursday.

Jino said that the provision of assorted farming implements at affordable rates would also enable rural dwellers to participate in all-year-round farming.

He said, ” We have all that it takes to produce assorted food crops for our consumption and exportation, if modern farming implements will be made available to farmers at affordable rates.”

Jino said that the only way to end poverty, hunger and starvation in the land was to accord priority attention to Agriculture.

The national director then lamented the level of hardships in the country, describing it as unprecedented and urged the Federal Government to refocus its attention to local Production to change the narrative.

Jino cautioned Nigerians against revolting against the Federal Government in the wake of poverty and security challenges in some parts of the country.

He said revolting against the government would not solve the situation, rather it would amplify and create anarchy that would cripple the nation.

“Nigerians, should be patient, they should not lose hope in the Federal Government because there is hope in the pipeline and with enough patience and understanding the country will be better soon, ” Jino said.

He said TNN would work extra hard to ensure that it took away people from the vicious cycle of hopelessness to something that would give them the desired hope and vision.

Jino, who was the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Katsina State in the 2023 elections, however, commended Gov. Dikko Radda for tackling the security situation in the state headlong.

He said, ” I am happy with the way Katsina Governor is tackling insecurity. I have advised him that it is not only through kinetic approach and he is listening.

”He is investing in human capital development and I believe he will solve the problem of insecurity in the state through youth empowerment and massive job creation.”

The director added that it was true that there should be a change in the way the government carried out its functions, adding, “but that should be done carefully to achieve the desired results.” (NAN)

By Aminu Garko

