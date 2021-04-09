Team Delta in slim lead over Bayelsa on swimming medals table

April 9, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 Team Delta have as at Friday been dominating the medals table of the swimming event at the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) tagged “Edo 2020”.

The News Agency of (NAN) reports that a of 27 events from the scheduled 42 have been concluded the swimming competition, with the setting of records.

NAN reports also that Delta presently occupy the top position on the swimming medals table with a of 24 medals comprising 15 gold, six silver and three bronze.

Delta are closely followed Bayelsa, with a of 23 medals comprising nine gold, six silver and eight bronze.

Festival hosts Edo have gold, 10 silver and seven bronze for a total of 19 medals fourth on the table, while state have one gold, four silver and bronze medals.

Cross River and Gombe appeared on the table but without any gold medal.

While Cross River have one silver and four bronze medals, Gombe state have three bronze medals appear on the medals table.

A total of 126 medals, comprising 42 gold, 42 silver and 42 bronze are at stake at the ongoing NSF.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,