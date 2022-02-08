Teachers urge Buhari to put education on First Line charge

Teachers on Tuesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to include education on First Line Charge.

The teachers made the call in a 15-point prayer session led by Christian and Muslim clerics.

his remarks at the event, tagged “Solemn Assembly”, the National President, Nigeria Union of Teachers(NUT), Dr Nasir Idris,

said the gathering, which was an annual event was aimed seeking God’s face.

He said putting funding of education on First Line Charge will tackle problems of irregular payment of teachers’ salaries across states.

He also called for assent to the Bill

enabling 65 years retirement age or 40 years of service for teachers.

He further urged the federal government to include members of the Nigeria Union of Teachers on the Governing Board of National Secondary Education Commission.

Idris also called for the removal of ceiling placed on primary school teachers in some states, making it impossible for them to progress beyond Salary Grade Level 14.

While calling on members to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 guidelines, Idris prayed for peace in Nigeria.

“This event will mark the fourth (4th) Solemn Assembly I have held with you, since you elected me to lead the entire teachers of Nigeria as your National President.

“The Solemn Assembly has been put in place to annually commit our activities to the hands of God.

“Since then, God has been quite faithful in providing and protecting our dear union,”he said.

Idris expressed concern over increasing level of attacks on schools across Nigeria, saying it had led to the death of its members, students, and pupils as well as destruction of property.

He noted that the number of school children, students and teachers still held in captivity was growing by the day, posing serious threat to education in the country.

On their part, clergymen, who spoke at the event, urged teachers to shun corrupt tendencies in the discharge of their duties in view of their important role in society.

Muhammad Bin ‘Uthman, Chief Imam to the Sahabah Masjid Kundila, Kano, urged teachers to carry out their responsibilities with the fear of God, saying “you ought to be teachers not cheaters; trainers not drainers.”

Rev. Fr Nduka Uzor, a Catholic priest of the Missionary of St. Paul(MSP), called on Nigerians to be fervent in prayers irrespective of religious affiliation.

He assured that the country could overcome it’s challenges through commitment to prayers, stressing that ” what we do with trials and temptations matter, because they create room for new openings.”(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

