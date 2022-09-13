Teachers’ recruitment: Kogi holds aptitude test for 6,000 candidates

By Stephen Adeleye

Kogi Government on Tuesday held aptitude test for 6,000 candidates in the ongoing recruitment exercise for teachers in the state.

Mr Wemi Jones, the state’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology told the candidates at the CBT Centre, Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, that the best amongst them would be employed.

The commissioner commended Gov. Yahaya Bello for making education a priority in the state.

He noted that the state government would in the first batch employ 2,000 successful teachers to resume work in the new session.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the state government to employ qualified teachers as a bedrock for sustainable education as envisioned by the current administration.’

He urged the candidates to put up there best, assuring that merit would determine the successful candidates.

Mrs Cecilia Cook, the Executive Chairman, Kogi State Science Technical Education and Teaching Service Commission (STETSCOM), lauded the governor for filling existing vacancies in Kogi schools.

Cook said about 6000 candidates out of the 15000 applicants would sit for the test, adding that the exercise would end tomorrow.

One of the candidates, Mr Ayo Thomas, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), commended Kogi Government for recruiting more teachers in the state.

”I applied as Mathematics Teacher, and I believe I will perform well in the aptitude test. We thank the government for the gesture,” Thomas said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

