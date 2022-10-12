Teachers in Ebonyi LGA yet to receive August salary

By Chukwuemeka Opara

Teachers in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi , under the Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) are yet to receive their August salary.

However, Chief Donatus Njoku, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, who reacted to the development, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abakaliki, that the teachers will soon be paid.Njoku said it was regrettable that that those category of teachers had not been paid, and pleaded with them to be patient.“We are doing everything possible to ensure that whatever might had led to such delay in payment is addressed.“

We are in contact with all those concerned over the payment and all issues would be sorted soon,” he said.He noted that August was a transition month in the local government leadership of the state, being the end of the past chairmen’s tenure and inauguration of new ones on Sept.1.“It is fact that teachers are not owed in the state and this particular situation is peculiar,” he said.Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) in Ebonyi, Mr Francis Egwu said that he was displeased to hear of the development in Ebonyi Local Government, while teachers in other local government areas had received their August salary.“I contacted the past and present chairmen of the council and no cogent reason was given for the delay.“They, however, promised to expedite action in resolving issues concerning the payment.“I will not rest until the matter is resolved as teachers in the council among other areas deserve their due wages,” he said.

Efforts made by NAN to speak with the former Chairman of the council, Mrs Chinyere Nwogbaga proved abortive as she did not pick calls or reply the messages sent to her.The Chairman of UBEB in the state, Chief Hycinth Ikpor, did not also pick his calls or reply the messages sent to him. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

