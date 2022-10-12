Teachers: Exams to commence October 17 – KADSUBEB

Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board(KADSUBEB) has said that examination for the recruitment of classroom teachers has been scheduled to take place from October 17 to 28, at the three senatorial districts.

A statement issued by KADSUBEB said that the examination will hold at the Institute of Information Technology, Kofar Doka, Zaria; Kaduna State University(KASU) campus in Kaduna and KASU annex at Kafanchan, representing the northern, central and southern senatorial zones respectively.

The statement advised shortlisted candidates to visit kadsubebjobs.com, in order to print their examination slips.

According to the statement, applicants should locate the ‘’Print Exams Slip’’ button and enter their application numbers, email addresses or phone numbers ‘’and click sign in’’ on the portal.

The statement further said that applicants should click on the ‘’Register CBT subjects link to select two(2) subjects related to their specialisations,’’ adding that they should ‘’click on Print Schedule Slip’’ afterwards.

It will be recalled that last July, the Chairman of KADSUBEB, Malam Tijani Abdullah, said that Governor Nasir El Rufai had asked the Board to recruit 10,000 teachers.

In a statement issued by KADSUBEB, Malam Tijani said a recruitment portal will become active for a period of two weeks from July 21, 2022, adding that the online site will be designed by the Kaduna State University (KASU).

“Suitably qualified candidates with either a National Certificate of Education (NCE) from an accredited institution, a Bachelor’s degree in Education (B.Ed, B.A EED, B.Sc, Bd, B.Tech in any discipline from a reputable university) are eligible to apply,” the statement said.

“The portal will be open for two weeks from the first day it goes live on July 21st, 2022, to August 5th, 2022 when it will be closed,’’ the chairman said, adding that ‘’there will be a school-by-school requirement on the portal and applicants are expected to apply to schools closest to their residences.’’

“Applicants will be screened and successful ones will be invited to sit for a Computer-Based examination at three centres; Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan towns,’’ he further said.

According to Malam Tijani, only those that scored 75% in the examination, which is the standard that has been set by Kaduna State government, will be invited for oral interview.

“Successful applicants are expected to come along with originals and photocopies of their credentials for the interview. The originals will be sighted while photocopies of all certificates will be given to the panel,’’ he added.

“The Board will incentivize postings to rural areas where there are shortfalls in the required number of teachers who applied, or those that scaled through the recruitment process,’’ he promised.

