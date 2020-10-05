Teachers Day: Teachers in Kaduna applaud improved condition of service

As the nation marks this year’s World Teachers Day, some teachers in Kaduna, on Monday applauded the improvement in their condition of service, but called for periodic training to meet global best practices.

A cross section of teachers who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said the state government has improved their condition of service, thereby, attracting teachers from across the country to the state.

“The condition of service for teachers in the State has improved compared to how it was few year back.

“We, however, want to share some opinion on the need for professional trainings that would improve the teachers career and place them at par with teachers in developed countries,” said Malam Ibrahim Hassan who teaches in a public school in Ungwan Rimi, Kaduna.