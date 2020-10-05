Teachers Day: NUT urges LASG to employ more teachers

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Lagos State branch, has called on the Lagos State Government to employ more teachers to fill vacuum created by retired teachers in public schools.

The state Union Chairman, Mr Adedoyin Adesina, made the call at the celebration of 2020 World Teacher’s Day in Lagos State on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of this year’s celebration is “Leading in Crisis, Re-imagining The Future”.

Adesina said that the union recommended that the state government should employ new teachers on subjects basis.

He acknowledged that the government had employed some teachers in both the secondary and primary schools earlier this year but “the number is still short of expectation’’.

“Many teachers have retired this year and the vacuum has to be filled in the various subjects,’’ he said.