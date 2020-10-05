Teachers’ Day: Kogi speaker urges improvement in teachers’ welfare

Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Prince Matthew Kolawole, has appealed to Governments at all levels to consider upscaling teachers’ remunerations to enhance efficiency, professionalism and dedication. Kolawole made the call in a statement issued in commemoration of the 2020 World Teacher’s Day and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Femi Olugbemi, on Monday in Lokoja. He described teachers as unsung heroes whose impact went beyond classrooms deserving adequate recompense in welfare and recognition. He said that the 7th Assembly under his watch would continue to partner with relevant stakeholders to enact laws that would promote the welfare of teachers in the state.

The speaker urged teachers in Kogi and the country not to be tired in the cause of discharging their duties, saying that the profession remained the mother of all other professions. According to him, the profession requires patience, dedication and sacrifice and should be appreciated and encouraged, adding that without teachers, there will be no doctors, lawyers or engineers. He described those in the teaching profession as nation builders who should be celebrated and appreciated at all times and joined other well meaning personalities across the globe to celebrate them. Kolawole described the theme of the 2020 World Teachers Day which is “Teachers: Leading in Crisis, Reimagining the Future” as apt and urged that young teachers should be encouraged to advance the cause of the profession. He also enjoined them to see the job of educating, nurturing and moulding lives as one of the most honourable and distinguished things to do.

“Every successful person has gone through the tutelage of one teacher or another, either formally or informally, hence taking one day every year to say “thank you” to teachers is encouraging and necessary. “The saying, “If you can write your name, thank your teacher if not then find a teacher, comes handy here. “I want to specially thank all our teachers for preparing and training us to become responsible citizens and I pray God to make our children too successful in all their undertakings,”he prayed. (NAN)