Teachers Day: Kano students want improved welfare for Teachers

Aisha Ahmed

Students in Kano have appealed for improved welfare for their teachers, to boost their morale and provide quality education.Some of the students who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kano in commemoration of the World Teachers Day, revealed that no reward can settle in teachers.

Mr Muhammed Mukhtar, a student of Tangaza Secondary school in Kano, expressed happiness over the day set aside to celebrate teachers.He said that although students sometimes considered teachers as tough, they still appreciated the discipline and education given to them.Muktar appealed to the government and schools’ management to ensure that teachers were taken care of.Miss Khadija Nasir of Paragidm Academy also in Kano Municipal, said that teachers were the soul of the society.

According to her, they bring light to the darkness in the society through quality education to all.She stressed the need for the government, parents and school authorities to provide a friendly working atmosphere for teachers.She commended all teachers, saying that students appreciated their work with or without them saying it.Another student of Spring Secondary School, Muhammad Bello, said that teachers remained respected in every situation.“Sometimes we don’t value them, but most times when people grow up, they begin to search for their teachers to extend kindness and appreciation to them.”The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oct. 5 of every year is set aside by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), to commend the efforts of teachers.The Day was declared in 1994 and the 2022 theme is “The transformation of education begins with teachers.” (NAN)

