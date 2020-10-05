Teacher’s Day: Ex-Oyo SSG advocates better welfare for teachers

Chief Sharafadeen Alli, a former Secretary to Oyo State Government, has commended teachers in Nigeria, especially in Oyo State, for their relentless efforts in impacting knowledge on their pupils and students.

Alli made the commendation in a press statement he issued on Monday in Ibadan, on the occasion of the World Teachers Day, celebrated every October 5.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted Alli as saying that teachers deserve better welfare packages for the services they render to humanity.

Alli, the Ekefa-Balogun Olubadan of Ibadanland and the ZLP governorship candidate in Oyo State in the 2019 general election, said: “Teachers turnout engineers, filmmakers, journalists, writers, astronauts, architects, lawyers, doctors, entrepreneurs and other professionals