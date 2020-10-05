Teacher’s Day:  Commissioner urges teachers to improve on digital skills, adopt new learning system

The Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, has urged the teachers in the state to improve on their digital skills and adopt new learning system. Adefisayo said this at the 2020 World Teacher’s Day (WTD) celebration organised by the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Lagos State wing, on Monday in Lagos. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of 2020 WTD is: “Leading In Crisis, Re-imagining The Future”. Also, the Teacher’s Day is marked globally and annually on Oct. 5 to recognise and celebrate the works of educators, including caregivers, teachers, researchers, chief lecturers and professors worldwide.

She said that teachers should show more interests in learning digital skills which would help to improve teachings in schools. “Our roles must change as the old teaching system changes but improve on the new learning ideas or methods. “Some teachers who excelled very well during their training on digital skills organised by Microsoft Corporation will be sent to the corporation’s head office in America for further digital skills’ training. “We need to show the world that teachers are very intelligent and technology inclined,”Adefisayo said. She also said that the Lagos State Government had been providing technology devices to public schools as well as working on internet connection for all public schools.

“In a short while, all our schools will have access to internet connection for improvement in the standard of education and e-learning. “Salaries of all Lagos State public teachers were paid during the lockdown and the government will continue to pay their salaries. “The Lagos State Government will continue to repair schools to avoid overcrowded students in the classrooms. “We all know that the closing of schools was caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and Lagos was the epic center then but not anymore. “We need to appreciate the efforts and the determination of the Lagos State Government for controlling and fighting the spread of the virus,”Adefisayo said. She also said that there was no way the state could have a school system without teachers, adding that teaching is the best profession because teachers build the future of any nation.

“We were worried to reopen schools but thankfully, 80 per cent complied with the government’s directive by providing wash hand basins, hand-sanitiser, and infrared thermometers. “The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic taught us that school is not about the school buildings or rooms but all about learning,”Adefisayo said. She said that the date for the resumption of public schools would be announced. Also speaking, Dr Sylvester Enomhen, a former Director of Education in Lagos State, said that the theme for this year’s World Teacher’s Day was a great one for the COVID-19 period.

Enomhen said that those who would be leading during crisis should be innovative, proactive and procure intuitive situational leadership style in order to re-imagine the future in education efficiently and effectively. “The NUT leadership should reposition themselves in making sure that states that are not doing the needful in education are reminded of the need to wake up from their slumber.

“Functional education is a catalyst for effective poverty alleviation,” he said.(NAN)