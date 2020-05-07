Teachers Council urges students to use COVID-19 holiday to study for WASC, NECO

The Registrar/Chief Executive, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof Segun Ajiboye, has advised students preparing for major examinations to use the opportunity of COVID-19 lockdown to study well.

Ajiboye, in a release made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Thursday, stated that the students must note the present challenge to education.

He said they must be ready for post-COVID season, where they may have a limited period for revision before taking their major examinations.

“Our teachers and children are at home.

“However, students need to use this compulsory holiday to prepare well for their exams and parents must support them with the right motivation and monitoring to ensure that they are ready for their WAEC, NECO or Junior WAEC,” Ajiboye said

According to him, no fewer than 62 million teachers are incapacitated by COVID-19, while about 1.7billion children globally cannot attend schools because of the pandemic.

He stated that parents must support and monitor their children to study on their own in the absence of their teachers.

Ajiboye also stated that Nigeria must leverage on technology to redesign her educational system adding that the pandemic caught the industry unawares.

He said that TRCN was on the threshold of a massive digital literacy programme after COVID-19 had gone, to impart new training and teaching skills in Teachers in Nigeria.

“We cannot be the same again after COVID-19 had gone. We need technology. We need to invest in it. The world is moving and will not wait for us.

“We must invest in technology to solve most of our problems,” he said. (NAN)