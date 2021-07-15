Teachers Council inducts 706 new members in Kwara

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has inducted 706 new members from various disciplines and qualifications in Kwara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the induction was organised at the College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies (CAILS).

Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, the Registrar of TRCN, applauded the commitment of the inductees, for their performance at the Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE) and the final university examination.

The registrar, who was represented by TRCN Director, Mr Okunola Abimbola, said that the quality of education in any society depended largely on the quality of teachers, which in turn, depends on the regulation and control of the profession.

“Quality education can only be guaranteed by professional teachers, whose delivery prowess, ability coordination and general management of the classroom activities leads to qualitative transformation of the pupils.

“Teaching as a profession is a vocation that is exclusive to a set of practitioners, who are distinguished by their advanced theoretical knowledge and practical skills of a specific field and discipline,” he said.

The registrar revealed that the council was on a mission to reposition teaching in the country, as the new regime of the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, announced recently, their plan to ensure welfare measures.

Dr Abdullahi Olokoba, the Provost of CAILS, said that the occasion was a rite of passage that marks a major life transition, for successful graduates.

Olokoba thanked the state government for the opportunity, and special consideration, on demand that the state, in particular, has large number of Islamic Studies and Arabic Language teachers, willing to become certified professional teachers.

The provost also thanked the National Association of Teachers of Arabic Islamic Studies (NATAIS) executives that facilitated the enrolment of the Arabic and Islamic teachers for the PDE.

“I wish to note that NATAIS really love their members by negotiating downward fees paid by their members

“That is why students enrolment through NATAIS was given the acronym PDE Special and others tagged PDE Regular,” Olokoba said.

NAN reports that the registrar sworn-in the inductees with an oath taken by all of them simultaneously, and formerly admitted all of them in to TRCN.

The provost and deputy provost presented the certificates to the inductees. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...