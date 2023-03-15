Teacher in police net in Gombe for allegedly defiling 4 pupils

By Peter Uwumarogie

The police in Gombe have arrested a 38-year-old teacher for allegedly defiling four pupils.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pupils who are aged eight, nine, 12 and 14 years respectively are sisters from the same father.

ASP Mahid Abubakar, the Command’s Public Relations Officer said this in a press statement issued in Gombe.

Abubakar said the suspect, Abubakar Muhammed was arrested for alleged sexual assault.

The police spokesman said the suspect was arrested on March 7 at about 11am following complaints from the pupils’ father, Adamu Ali who reported that the sexual assault was committed between Jan. and March.

“The suspect who resides in Malam-inna quarters, Gombe committed the offence at the Islamiyya school located in the same community.

”The victims were taken to the hospital for medical examination,” he said.

He further stated that the suspect had confessed to the crime and would soon be charged to court for prosecution.

In a related development, Abubakar said three suspects were also arrested for defiling three sisters aged 12, 15 and 17.

He said the complaint was reported to the police by the girls’ father Aliyu Adamu of Malam inna quarters and one Alhaji Abba who is attached to National Human Rights Commission(NHRC) Gombe State.

Abubakar said the suspects, Sani Adamu, 50; Adamu Muhammed, 40 and Bakura Muhammed, 30 had confessed to the crime and would soon be charged to court for prosecution.

He further said two other suspects were also arrested for criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

The police officer assured that the command was working to ensure that young persons and children across the state were secured from criminals, hence appeal for credible information from the public to rid the state of criminality.

“The command wishes to once again call on parents or guardians to keep closer watch over their children and monitor their activities in schools, on errand or playing with their peers at public places especially girl child.”(NAN)