A 26-year-old teacher, Abubakar Sanis, on Friday appeared in a Zuba Upper Area Court, Abuja for being in possession of a stolen generator.

The police charged Sani with being in possession of stolen property.

The prosecution counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the matter was reported at the Dei-dei police station Abuja, on March 17, by the complainant Modestus Ozoezi.

Ogada said that on March 16 at about 4.30 a.m, some people broke into the complainant’s house and stole his property.

He also informed the court that the thieves stole the complainant’s generator, worth N35, 000, 50-inche LG plasma television and a Tecno Phone valued N45, 000.

Ogada noted that during police investigation the defendant was found in possession of the stolen generator but could not give satisfactory account of himself.

He added that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 319 of the Penal Code

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge and the prosecutor prayed the court to grant her a date to open the case.

The judge, Gambo Garba, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 and a surety in like sum.

He ordered that the surety must have a reasonable means of livelihood and must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

Garba adjourned the case untill May5 for hearing. (NAN)

