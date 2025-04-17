Teacher docked for allegedly impersonating NNPC worker, EFCC auctioneer

A 47-year-old Teacher, Isaiah Aloysius, was arraigned in a Life camp Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja for impersonation and fraud.

By Ugochi Ugo-joy Ndubuisi

The police charged Aloysius, 45, a private school teacher at Goshen in Nasarawa State with criminal breach of trust, impersonation, cheating and forgery.

The prosecutor, Mr Donatus Abba, told the court that Mr Bright Nangat of Nasarawa State on April.23, 2024 reported the case to Life Camp police station.

Abba said sometime in 2022 the defendant disguised as a member of staff of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC) and told the complainant that he could secure jobs for people in NNPC.

He told the court that the defendant dishonestly convinced the complainant that he would get a job for his younger brother in NNPC.

He claimed he could also facilitate the transfer of his wife from Zamfara State Polytechnic to University of Abuja.

The prosecutor said the defendant intentionally collect N 4.2 million from the complainant for that purpose.

He alleged that the defendant further deceived the complainant into believing that he is an auctioneer with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission.

He alleged that the defendant collected N 6 million from the complainant to assist him purchase two Toyota Venza cars during one of his auction sessions.

Abba told the court that the defendant collected the money and converted it to his personal use and absconded but was later tracked and arrested.

The prosecutor told the court that during police investigation it was discovered that the defendant had also disguised as a lecturer with University of Abuja.

Abba said the defendant defrauded one Mrs Abiodun Samuel, his one church members, the sum of N350,000 with a promised to get her a job as a non-academic staff in the university.

The prosecutor, said the police recovered a fake University of Abuja Identity card from the defendant and he made a confessional statement.

He said the offences contravene Section 97, 322, 312, 364 and 179 of the Panel Code.

The Chief Magistrate Mr.Musa Jobbo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million and two surties in like sum.

Jobbo said the surties must have a reliable means of identification and must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He, thereafter, adjourned the matter until June 11 for hearing. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)