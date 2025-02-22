TCN to carry out annual maintenance on Apo transmission substation

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it will carry out an annual preventive maintenance on two transformers at the Apo 132/33 Kilo Volt (kV) transmission substation.

By Constance Athekame



This is contained in a statement by Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, in Abuja on Saturday.



According to Mbah, the maintenance will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a. m to 4:00 p.m each day.



“TCN wishes to inform the public that its maintenance crew will conduct an annual preventive maintenance on the 2×100 Megavolt Ampere (MVA), TR3 & TR4 transformers at the Apo 132/33kV Transmission Substation in Abuja



”Consequently, on Saturday, the National Hospital G2, injection station, Garki, Area 1 and Asokoro will experience power interruption for seven hours.



”On Sunday, APO Legislative Quarters, APO Resettlement, Gudu,APO Mechanic and surrounding areas will experience a seven -hour power interruption, ” she said.



She said that the planned power interruptions were unavoidable, as Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) will be unable to receive bulk power supply from the transformers during the maintenance period.



“Power supply will be restored to the affected areas upon completion of the maintenance exercise,” Mbah said. .



She apologised for the inconveniences the maintenance exercise would cause the affected electricity customers (NAN)

