The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), says it is working on a sub-station in Kano State to boost power supply to 10 local government areas.

Mr Muhammad Bello, TCN Assistant General Manager, Kano office, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Wednesday that the project has reached 80 per cent completion stage.

He added that the project, located in Bichi, will have two 33KV feeders to supply electricity to Bichi and environs.

“The power project will also serve about eight to 10 local government areas in Kano state which include; Bagwai, Bichi, Tsanyawa, Rimin Gado, Gwarzo, Shanono some part of Kano city like Dala and other areas in Katsina State.”

Bello also said work on the Wallambe power transformer will be completed soon.

The TCN official urged residents of Kano to stop buying land or building houses near power transmission lines.

“If they want to buy land, it should be 15 meters of the center line, right and left, for their own safety and benefit.”

He noted that building structures under high tension and transmission lines create problem with the router way and posed great risk to the public.

“The state government needs to intervene and stop allocation of land on any transmission line or allow anyone construct house under a high tension,’’ Bello said.

He added that other challenges facing power supply to the state was the vandalism of power and router ways by some unscrupulous persons. (NAN)

