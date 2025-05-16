TCN seeks support to curb rising vandalism of power transmission towers

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has appealed to communities hosting transmission infrastructure to support the fight against the sabotage of power towers within

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has appealed to communities hosting transmission infrastructure to support the fight against the sabotage of power towers within their areas.

Mr Akpa Anyaegbunam, TCN’s General Manager for Port Harcourt Region, made the appeal during a sensitisation programme for youths from Ahoada East and Ahoada West areas in Igbu Ehuda, Rivers on Friday.

He emphasised that the vandalism of power infrastructure presented a significant setback not only to the affected communities but also to Nigeria’s overall socio-economic development.

According to him, beyond the substantial financial costs incurred in repairing damaged infrastructure, such acts resulted in prolonged power outages, thereby disrupting economic and domestic activities for consumers.

“This is why we engaged the youths of Ahoada East and Ahoada West in Rivers State to encourage them to join the fight against vandalism of power installations in their communities,” he explained.

Anyaegbunam stressed the need for young people to actively participate in safeguarding transmission infrastructures, citing a recent incident of sabotage that led to a blackout in Bayelsa.

He said the ongoing sensitisation campaign, which covers several communities in TCN’s Port Harcourt region, was aimed at raising awareness and fostering local participation in the protection of national assets.

He revealed that in July 2024, 20 transmission towers were vandalised along the Ahoada-Yenagoa power line, plunging the entire Bayelsa into an avoidable four-month blackout.

“The question we continue to ask is, who are the individuals vandalising these transmission towers?

“We are not suggesting that the youths themselves are directly involved, but no stranger can enter a community and damage infrastructure without the support or complicity of someone from that community.

“We understand that the economic situation is difficult, but that should not justify destroying facilities designed to improve our quality of life,” Anyaegbunam said.

He urged the youths to see power infrastructure as a shared asset, stressing that its protection must be a collective responsibility.

“Communities cannot experience meaningful development without access to electricity. Power is essential to our daily lives,” he added.

In response, Mr Isaiah Sunday, a youth leader from one of the communities, affirmed the readiness of local youths to partner with the government to prevent further attacks on power installations.

He advocated for the formation of surveillance teams within host communities to safeguard transmissions facilities.

“We understand that the Federal Government has provided this infrastructure to improve lives and economic wellbeing.

“The establishment of surveillance teams will ensure both community leaders and youths are actively involved in protecting these power assets from vandals,” Sunday suggested.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that hundreds of youths from 19 communities in Ahoada East and Ahoada West participated in the one-day sensitisation programme.