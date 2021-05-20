TCN restores power in Kaduna as NLC suspends strike

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it has restored power on most of its 33KVA feeders and that the Distribution Company (KAEDCO) had indicated readiness to pick .

TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

It would recalled that the TCN said that the industrial by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in State, resulted in the interruption of bulk electricity in the state.

Mbah listed the 33kV feeders which TCN had restored power to include Mogadishu, Abakwa, Nigerian Airforce Base, Ungwa Dosa, Turunku, Arewa,  Airport ,  Kinkinau , Narayi and Independence  feeders.

She said that the Jaji and Rigasa feeders had also energised while Olam, PAN and UNTL are about to energised.

“The Waterworks feeder was energised but tripped as a result of fault.

“TCN will continue to gradually restore supply on the feeders as soon as KAEDCO indicates readiness to take supply,” she said. (NAN)

