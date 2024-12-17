TCN restores electricity in Bayelsa after 4-month blackout

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Port Harcourt Region, has announced the restoration of electricity to most parts of Bayelsa following a four-month blackout.

By Desmond Ejibas

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Port Harcourt Region, has announced the restoration of electricity to most parts of Bayelsa following a four-month blackout.

The region covers Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Imo, and Rivers states.

The General Manager of TCN’s Port Harcourt Region, Emmanuel Anyaegbulem, made this known during a news conference on Monday in Port Harcourt, while outlining the company’s achievements in 2024.

He explained that the blackout was caused by criminals who vandalised about 20 transmission towers along the Ahoada-Yenagoa 132 Kilovolt (KV) electricity lines on July 29.

“The 132KV line is the only transmission line that supply electricity to Bayelsa state.

“The repairs of the collapsed towers presented a significant challenge for us, considering that the blackout lasted from July 29 until November 30, when we restored the lines,” Anyaegbulem said.

He further noted that it cost about N13 million to construct a single transmission tower.

“Once vandals cut off the brackets that holds a tower, the structure becomes vulnerable to the slightest breeze.

“After the criminals vandalised the tower, it collapsed and caused the failure of about 20 other transmission towers between Ahoada in Rivers state and Yenagoa in Bayelsa state.

“We are delighted to have erected and restrung the 20 damaged 132KV towers after four months of hardship endured by the residents,” he added.

Anyaegbulam also disclosed that police officers attached to TCN had arrested about 10 suspects caught vandalising the company’s facilities in the region in 2024.

He said that out of the 10 suspects arrested, four had already been convicted by the courts, while six remained in police custody.

In spite of these challenges, the general manager stated that the company achieved significant milestones during the outgoing year.

“This includes the installation of a 100 Megavolt-Amperes (MVA) power transmission transformer at the Port Harcourt main transmission substation, as well as the rehabilitation of the 132/33KV switch yard.

“We also took delivery of a 150MVA 330/33KV power transformer at TCN’s Adjabo transmission substation within the Port Harcourt main transmission substation.

“Other achievements include the upgrade of the Itu 132/33KV transmission substation with the addition of a 60MVA transformer, three outgoing feeders, digital control panels, circuit breakers, isolators among others, he said.

Anyaegbulem reiterated the company’s commitment to providing electricity to Distribution Companies (DisCos) to enable them to ensure uninterrupted power supply to customers. (NAN)