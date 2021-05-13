TCN restores bulk power to all 330 KVA across grid- Official

The Transmission of Nigeria(TCN) it has restored bulk power to all the 330 Kilo Volt (kV)Transmission Stations across the entire grid by 5.54pm Wednesday.


TCN’s General , Mrs Ndidi Mbah, made this known a Abuja on Thursday.
It would be recalled that there was  national grid collapse at about 11.01am Wednesday.


TCN said that the total system collapse of the grid was as a result of voltage collapse parts of the grid.


Mbah said that the Kainji – Birnin line, however, tripped on fault was restored.


She said that the TCNs 330kV substations feed 132kV substations, through which Companies offtake electricity they deliver to electricity consumers nationwide.(NAN)

