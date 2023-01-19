By Constance Athekame

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it has received eight new power transformers under its Project Management Unit at the Apapa Port, Lagos.

Mrs Ndidi Mbah, General Manager Public Affairs stated this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

Mbah stated that the transformers were six 150/187.5 Mega Volt Ampere (MVA), 330/132/33 Kilo Volt (kV) power transformers and two 100/125MVA, 132/33kV power transformers

She stated that the transformers were still at the port, adding that arrangement was being concluded to move them out.

Mbah listed the proposed locations for the transformers to include Bauchi- 2×150/187.5MVA, 330/132/33kV.

“1×150/187.5MVA, 330/132/33kV – Mayo Belwa, 1×150/187.5MVA, 330/132kV – Yola and 1×150/187.5MVA, 330/132/33kV —Maiduguri.

“1×150/187.5MVA, 330/132/33kV – Damaturu, 2×100/125MVA, 132/33kV – Yola, ” she said.

According to her, TCN through the contractor, MBH will move all the transformers to TCN Substations mentioned above.

She added that the project was among the World Bank-funded projects under Nigeria Electricity Transmission Project (NETAP).

“The transformers are part of the ongoing grid expansion projects under TCN’s Project Management Unit. (NAN)