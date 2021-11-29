TCN installs new transformer, circuit breaker in Suleja substation – Official 

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is set to install a new 33KV current transformer in Suleja Transmission Substation, Niger.



Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, said in a statement in Abuja on Sunday that the installation would also include a Circuit Breaker on its 30MVA, 132/33kV power transformer.



Mbah said that the installation would be carried out in-house by TCN’s maintenance engineers between 10:00 a.m and 6:00 p.m on Monday.



“Meanwhile, the 45MVA, 132/33kV transformer 2 in the same substation will be temporarily interrupted for two hours within the proposed six-hour time frame to ensure safe working space.



“Consequently, there will be a planned interruption of bulk power supply to AEDC through the Suleja Transmission Substation to enable TCN engineers to carry out the installations.



“It is important to note that only 26 Mega Watts supplied at 33kV to the Abuja Steel Company will be interrupted during the installation,” she said.



Mbah said TCN has assured that power supply would be restored through the substation after the engineers have completed the installation. (NAN)

