TCN completes reconductoring of Sokoto-Birnin-Kebbi transmission line

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it  has completed the reconductoring of its new 1 Kilometers (KM) 132 Kilovolt (KV) double circuit Sokoto – Birnin Kebbi  transmission line.


Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN’ General Manager Public Affairs, who made this known in a statement in Abuja on Saturday stated that the line was energised at about 4.35pm on April 13th.


Mbah said that the new  high capacity 132kV transmission line which transverses 405 towers along the Birnin Kebbi – Sokoto line route, now transmit about 170 Mega Watts (MW).


”This is more than double the 70MW capacity previously transmitted by the decommissioned 132kV transmission line.


“The new 132kV transmission line has solved the low voltage and attendant poor power situation that used to prevalent in the Sokoto axis.


“As TCN is now enabled to substantially transmit increased bulk power electricity to Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company’ distribution load centers in Sokoto  and  environs.


” This also means that Kaduna equally able to deliver  more stable and quality power to its customers in that axis,” she said.


Mbah said that prior to the reconductoring of the line, the Sokoto – Birnin Kebbi 132kV transmission line, was overloaded due to increased demand.


She said that the overload  arose from massive increase in human population and attendant socio-economic activities in the area.


According to her, the new line has solved the problem of overloading and has ample capacity anticipated load increase.


“The project which commenced in November last year, was carried out in phases, in order to ameliorate the effect of scheduled outages on electricity during the period.


areas did not experience outage  through the period as they were fed through another line,” she said.


She said that TCN was grateful to the government and people of Sokoto  and Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, their patience and cooperation during the period of the transmission line reconductoring.()

