TCN blames AEDC workers’ union for power outage in Abuja, Kogi, others

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Management of the Electricity Company of Nigeria (TCN) has blamed the AEDC workers’ union for the power outage in the FCT and neighbouring States.

This was made known in a statement signed by its General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Ndidi Mba who attributed the blackout to “a shutdown of AEDC facilities by its in-house workers’ union.”

Mba who decried the disruption of power evacuation from injection substations across AEDC franchise area, assured customers that normalcy would soon be restored as soon as possible.

He said,”The Management of the Electricity Transmission Company of Nigeria, (TCN) hereby inform the general public that it has available bulk power for delivery to the distribution load centres of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) to offtake for its customers.

“However, power evacuation (from) injection substations across AEDC franchise area has been disrupted following a shutdown of AEDC facilities by its in-house workers’ union.

“The areas under the AEDC franchise include Abuja, Nasarawa, Kogi, parts of Edo, Niger and Kaduna states.

“TCN regrets this disruption and assures that normal bulk power delivery to AEDC will be restored as soon as the injection substations are opened for inward electricity supply to customers.”

