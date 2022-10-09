Tchad: Buhari to attend investiture of Mahamat Deby as transition president

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday, October 10, 2022, attend the investiture ceremony of Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno as President of the Transitional Team in Republic of Tchad for two years.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) disclosed this in a statement Sunday.

Shehu said the ceremony, which will hold at the capital, N’Djamena, Tchad will further accentuate negotiations on peaceful and harmonious return to democratic process in the country, following the passing of the former President, Idriss deby Itno in April 2021.

President Buhari will return from Tchad to Nigeria after the ceremony.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

