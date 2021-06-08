The Senior Pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, has described the death of Prophet Temitope Joshua, the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Lagos, as one of the challenges of life.

Ighodalo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos while reacting to the death of TB Joshua, that he was quite shocked over his demise.

According to Ighodalo, his death is one of the challenges of life. I must tell you that it was quite a shock to me.



“I was told he was still active even until that afternoon that he died. So it is almost unbelievable.

“But that is how God is; God gives, God takes away. Blessed be the name of the lord.

“I do hope and believe that he has left behind a good succession plan of people to takeover whatever he has left behind.



“My commiseration goes to his church; my commiseration goes to his family and all those that depended on him.

“May his soul find rest in the lord,” he said.

Prophet TB Joshua, a televangelist and philanthropist, died on June 5, in Lagos.

The late Joshua also founded the Emmanuel television station in Lagos.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

