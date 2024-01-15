Taxpayers’ money, dangerous money! By Rashidat Yusuf

That estacode you receive for going on assignment local or foreign is drawn from taxpayers’ money .

A collation of direct and indirect tax summed up to be called commonwealth,otherwise known as Tax

It is a wealth which belongs to all citizens and so when you are privileged to partake of the commonweath by virtue of your position, then you become indepted to the state or country .

A “give back” then becomes imperative on you . You most be seen as contributing meaningful to the growth and development of such a state or country .

Taxes are generated from all tax payable individuals, be it in the formal or informal sector .

Therefore the money you consider as ” government money” belongs to the citizens .Hence, you cannot spend it as you like .

Drawn together from both the market women selling pepper and tomatoes, ewedu, ugwu as well as other petty traders ,it is equally drawn from salary earners ,whether well paid at work or under paid ,( public and private) all have tax deducted from their salaries .

Indigenous companies as well as multinationals, all pay tax .

I remember during our NYSC days, we were made to go on tax collection drive in makurdi ,the Benue state capital every market day .So I can differentiate between tickets for “open shops” and ” lock up shops” .These are different categories of tax payers .Their money make up what you collect now as estacode .

Taxes go into government coffers.

From which it is utilised for the day to day running of government .

Such funds require careful handling .

As part of measures to safeguard the

” taxpayers” money and ensure proper utilization , President Bola Tinubu on the 9th of January 2024 came up with the idea of cutting down list of entourage who should follow him on both local and foreign trips by 60% .

The decision was greeted with wide spread commendations by well meaning Nigerians.

That estacode you consider free money is not free after all.

By taking such money you authomatically become indebted to the state or country.

In a situation when you do not give back , then it becomes a generational debt for your children born and those yet unborn .

Many who follow VIPs on trips have no business being there .

Wouldn’t you rather learn how to build your own wealth than immerse your self in accumulating debts on yourself and your generations to come .

You go abroad with state money with no tangible assignment. Then you are first to enter shopping malls or market over there in search of the lastest phone, ipad ,latest shoes ,clothes and perfumes .

You do not say “no” to all these, but please ask yourself are you entitled to it by way of your contributions to nation building ?

This sermon speaks to you and I.

Iam taught that any “good sermon” must affect the giver as well. Therefore am not left of this .We are all in it together but it’s time to have a rethink.

Just like Mr President is starting from himself and his immediate family ,it’s time for government at state levels to do same .

Minisries, departments and agencies should also toe the line of genuine drive towards prudence.

Monies earmarker for projects if not properly executed fall under this article:

extravegant spending by Nigerians is not limited to local and foreign trips alone .Those in offices too running the day to day activities of government also need a re orientatioion

This is our collective wealth and must be treated as such .

As you get oppotunity to serve , remember that funds at your disposal is from the commonwealth .

This latest directives from the president is expected to be emulated by the state govermnents too.

At state levels ,majority of the citizens are neglected while a few number at the corridor of power concentrate on the commonwealth enriching themselves and their immediate families.Patriotism is thrown out if the windows, one would say .

One can go on and on over what can be considered irrational spendings by public officers, let’s remember public funds remain a debt ..

