Taxpayer prays court to stop NYSC Trust Fund Bill 

By Taiye Agbaje

A taxpayer, Okomayin Ude, has prayed a Federal High Court, Abuja for an order stopping the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Trust Fund Bill, 2022 recently passed by the National Assembly from becoming a law.

Ude, in a suit filed by his lawyer, Chief Ademuyiwa Adeniyi, SAN, averred that, assenting to the bill by the president would be additional burden on Nigerian taxpayers of which he is one.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the plaintiff had sued the Director-General of NYSC and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) as 1st and 2nd defendants.Also joined in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1185/202 dated July 18 and filed July 22 include the President, the National Assembly and the Minister of Finance as 3rd to 5th defendants respectively.The plaintiff also urged the court for an order scrapping the scheme over the insecurity situation in the country.

He said “that assenting to the Bill for the creation of National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund and spending more or additional public funds on the scheme will not only be additional burden on Nigerian tax payers of which I am, but a waste of public fund on a scheme that has lost meaning and relevance.“That the National Youth Service Corps Scheme contemplates that every Nigerian Youth that the scheme applies to shall be able to be posted to anywhere in Nigeria and in service of the Federation.“That today, the present security situation and reality of the present time is that the scheme cannot post a Nigerian Youth that the scheme applies to some parts of the country“That instead of assenting to the Bill to create National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund, the National Youth Service Corps Scheme in its entirety should be scrapped and abolished.”NAN reports that the matter is yet to be assigned to a judge.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

