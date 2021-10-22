Tax Administrators honour AGF Idris

The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris FCTI was recently honoured by the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria(CITN) for purposeful leadership of the Treasury of the Federation and support for the Association.

The presentation of the Award of Honour to the Accountant General of the Federation was one of the high points of the 2021 Annual Tax Week, held in Abuja.

In conferring the Award, the Tax Administrators said the Accountant General of the Federation was deserving of the honour because of the successes recorded in the implementation of the public financial reform initiatives anchored by the Treasury and his support and dedication to the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria(CITN).

Speaking after receiving the Award, Idris who was the special guest of honour at event, congratulated the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria(CITN) for successfully hosting the 2021 Tax Week.

He noted that the theme of the event, “Efficient Tax Administration as a Panacea for Increased Revenue Generation”, was apt, in the light of the revenue challenges the country is facing.

The Accountant General of the Federation, represented at the event by Mr. Zubairu Salawu mni, a Director in his office, emphasized that the Treasury of the Federation is committed to full implementation of the public financial managements reforms in order to entrench transparency, accountability and efficiency in management of public funds.

He pledged continuous support for the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria(CITN) and other professional bodies for the good of the country.

