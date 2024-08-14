Taskforce impounds 164 motorcycles on Lagos highways

The Lagos State Taskforce on Environment and Special Offences, Enforcement Unit on Tuesday impounded 164 motorcycles on the state’s highways.

By Moses Omorogieva

The motorcycles, according to the taskforce, contravened the Lagos State Road Transport Sector Reform Laws of 2018, which explicitly prohibit motorcyclists from using all highways in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement by Mr Adetayo Akerele, Chairman of the taskforce, through the agency’s spokesperson, Mr Gbadeyan Abdulraheem in Lagos.

Akerele warned uniformed personnel, particularly military personnel, against flouting traffic laws in the state.

He issued the warning during a raid and seizure of commercial motorcycles violating traffic laws in various parts of the state.

Akerele expressed disappointment over the violation of traffic laws by uniformed personnel, particularly the military.

He said that the agency carried out simultaneous operations against motorcycle operators across various parts of the metropolis, lasting about six hours.

The chairman said that the operation was conducted at Badagry Expressway, Mile 2, Second Rainbow Bus Stop, V-naija Bus Stop, Alabasuru, and Berger Bus Stop.

“Most motorcyclists thought it will be business as usual. Some claimed the bikes belonged to soldiers or were operated by soldiers in the vicinity.

“They often use uniformed personnel as owners of the bike or personnel around to evade arrest when caught.

“There will be no exceptions when it comes to sanitising the highways and restricted routes where motorcyclists have been banned by the state government,” Akerele said.

Akerele noted that operatives encountered resistance from motorcyclists who claimed the bikes belonged to soldiers, making them untouchable.

He appealed to commuters to refrain from patronising commercial motorcycle operators, who pose safety risks to passengers and security risks to residents, as criminals use the bikes for quick getaways.(NAN)