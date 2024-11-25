Taskforce impounds 128 motorcycles for illegal operation in Lagos

A Lagos State Taskforce has impounded 128 commercial motorcycles popularly known as “Okada”, for operating illegally in some parts of the state.

By Deborah Akpede

A Lagos State Taskforce has impounded 128 commercial motorcycles popularly known as “Okada”, for operating illegally in some parts of the state.

The Chairman of the taskforce, CSP Adetayo Akerele, disclosed this in a statement, signed by the Director, Press and Public Affairs, Mr Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, on Sunday in Lagos.

Akerele said that the motorcycles were impounded in Sabo Ikorodu, Berger, and Ikotun while enforcing the ban on the operations of commercial motorcycles in restricted areas of the state.

Akerele reiterated the taskforce’s unwavering stance on illegal operations of commercial motorcycles, stressing that both riders and passengers caught violating the ban would be prosecuted.

“Passengers on okada are as guilty as the riders. If caught, they will face the full weight of the law alongside the riders.

“The Lagos State Taskforce remains committed to enforcing the law and ensuring that Lagos roads remain safe and motorable.

“Residents are encouraged to adhere to the regulations, as these efforts are in place to protect the lives and property of all residents of the state,” he said.

According to him, all the 128 impounded motorcycles from all the locations will be forfeited to the State Government through the court. (NAN)