Taskforce foils bandits attack on 3 Niger LGAs

The Joint Security Taskforce, consisting of Police, Army, NSCDC and DSS on Sunday foiled bandits attack on Munya, Shiroro and Paikoro local government areas of Niger.

DSP Wasiu Abiodun, the spokesman of the Niger State Police Command, stated this in Minna in a statement.

He said scores of the bandits escaped with gun injuries while the team recovered several cattle.

Abiodun said on May 15, information was received that suspected armed bandits were sighted at Zazagha and injita villages of Munya LGA.

The security tactical teams were immediately drafted to the area, and discovered that the bandits had divided themselves into different groups, as some of them moved to Fuka and Daza villages of Munya LGA.

“The tactical teams advanced to the areas where the hoodlums were fiercely engaged in gun battle and repelled.

“The hoodlums later extended to Gwalo village, Paikoro LGA and the joint team responded swiftly, with recovery of cattle from them.

“Reinforcements were sent to Mutun-Daya village, via Gwada, Shiroro LGA upon the receipt of information that another group was sighted in the area.

” The bandits were equally engaged in gun duel and some of them were neutralized, while others escaped into the forest with gun shot injuries,” Abiodun said. ( NAN)

