The Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Kaduna and Bauchi states, has warned residents of the areas against illegal possession of firearms.

Maj.-Gen. Dominic Onyemelu, the Commander of task force gave the warning at a stakeholders’ meeting on Wednesday in Jos.

According to Onyemelu, anyone caught in possession of illegal weapons would not be spared.

The commander has attributed the ongoing killings in some parts of OPSH’s operation areas to proliferation of weapons.

“We have prayed enough, we have held series of dialogues, and so this is time for action.

“I have called you here to read the riot act to all of you.

“Any community that we hear firing of weapon, we must go to that community and recover that weapon

“Please, this is a final warning to everybody; we are tired of these killings and we cannot tolerate any act of criminality again,” he warned.

Onyemelu charged religious and community leaders , traditional rulers and other stakeholders to work towards return of total peace to their domains.

“I have also called you so that together we can find lasting solutions to the resurgence of attacks and killings in some areas of our operation.

“We must learn to live in peace, we must learn to live as brothers and sisters. So, we build peaceful communities and ensure sustainable peace reigns.

“As you go back to your communities, I urge you to take the message of peace to your people.

“Tell them OPSH has resolved to ensure lasting peace returns to all its areas of joint operation,’’ he said.

Onyemelu also advised the stakeholders to peacefully resolve their disagreements, rather than allow it escalate into conflicts and killings.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that traditional rulers, religious and community leaders and youth groups from Plateau, parts of Kaduna and Bauchi states participated in the meeting. (NAN)

