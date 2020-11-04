Task Force restates commitment to cleaner Lagos

The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) has reiterated its readiness to ensure continuous orderliness and sanity on the roads, market places as well as nooks and crannies of the state.

The Corp Marshal of the Agency CP Gbemisola Akinpelu (retired), said this in a statement after a meeting with Divisional Heads at the Command Headquarters, Bolade, Oshodi, in Lagos on Wednesday.

According to her, “there is urgent need for us to continue with our statutory duties of ensuring that every part of the state is free of environmental nuisances and infractions as Lagos remains the Centre of Excellence.”

Akinpelu expressed displeasure over the destruction of public and private property by the hoodlums who hijacked the peaceful EndSARS protest.

She said that the aftermath of the EndSARS protests resulted in unfortunate loss of lives and property,

adding that six of their operational vehicles were completely burnt by the hoodlums alongside other government property.

Akinpelu assured that the destruction would not make the Agency back down in its operations, adding that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu was doing everything possible to restore normalcy in the state and open up the state’s economy for business to thrive.

The LAGESC boss said that the state government was working towards attracting both local and international investors in order to create additional employment for the teeming youths in the state.

Akinpelu, therefore, solicited the support of all stakeholders, especially the traders, to carry out their trading activities within the designated trading areas, warning those trading on walkways and on the pedestrian bridges to return to the designated market places.

She said that the pedestrians should also make use of the footbridges to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and traffic gridlocks associated with crossing of the major highways especially during peak hours.

The Corps Marshal also asked some recalcitrant traders who had returned to those areas already cleared by the operatives to vacate those areas.

She said that these areas includes; Ikeja, Oyingbo, Oke-Odo, Agric Bus Stop, Ikorodu Round-About and the stretch of Victoria Island-Ikoyi where there is zero tolerance to street trading and hawking.

She urged Lagos residents to go about their legitimate businesses without any hindrance, advising them not to engage or encourage any action that might turn back the clock.

Akinpelu, however, urged residents to keep living in harmony as the state is set to rebuild and strengthen the unity which it was known for. (NAN).