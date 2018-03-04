Taraba youths urged to embrace digital communication

Taraba State youths have been urged to embrace digital communication tools to develop themselves and make necessary impact in the society.

Malam Imam Imam, a youth activist and Special Adviser on Media to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, stated this when he spoke at the 2018 orientation exercise for Taraba students of Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto.

“Digital communication has become ubiquitous, especially for success in today’s world. As students and youths, our opportunities are limited if we don’t have the knowledge of digital communication and its tools.

“That makes it imperative for us to embrace the new way of doing things in order to enhance national cohesion and bring about rapid development in our dear state,” he added.

The spokesman said Taraba has potential to be one of the leading states in the federation, and urged authorities concerned to tap from the massive human and capital resources available to develop the state.

While urging the students to work hard and leave a positive mark in their school, Imam equally urged them to make themselves and their families proud at all times.

“Always abide by the school rules and regulations and keep off activities that will not contribute positively to your future. Realizing your life ambition lies on the efforts you put into your academic work,” he counselled.

The Special Adviser announced the donation of the sum of N200,000 to the students’ union.

In his remarks, President of the Union, Abdulrahman Yusuf Jasawa, enjoined both new and returning students to be law abiding, responsible and diligent.