Taraba Water Agency begins USAID – supported enumeration of 66,000 houses to build customer database

By Callistus Agwaza, Jalingo

The Taraba State Water Supply Agency on Monday commenced the enumeration of over 66,000 households across five local government areas in the state to build the agency’s customer data base for effective and efficient service delivery.

The General Manager of the agency Mr Musa Siam who disclosed this at the agency’s office in Jalingo on Monday further revealed that over 90 enumerators have been engaged deployed for the first phase of the exercise which covers Jalingo, Wukari, Ibi, Takum and Gembu towns.

Siam said the exercise is aimed at ” identifying, revalidating and updating the present utility customer database of the agency for effective water supply service delivery and for future planning”.

He said that as a self -ustaining agency that would soon start surviving on the revenue it generates, a strong database of existing and prospective customers is very important for effective operations.

Siam said that due to security concerns, “enumerators are drawn from the communities to avoid possible apprehension and fear of intrusion that could possibly put the lives of the people at risk”.

He called on the people to cooperate with the enumerators and provide necessary information as such data which would be obtained from the field will help the agency to serve the people better and to address other critical issues of sanitation and hygiene in the state.

The exercise which is with support from the USAID Effective Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Services (E-WASH) program will last for about six weeks.