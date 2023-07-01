Taraba stakeholders want an end to communal clashes

By Gabriel Yough

Stakeholders in Taraba South, has stressed the need for the people to work toward peace by ending the lingering conflicts in the area.



This is contained in a resolution signed at the end of an interactive forum of stakeholders from Takum, Ussa, and Yangtu Special Development Area in Takum and signed by Most Rev. Mark Nzukwein, the Catholic Bishop of Wukari Diocese on Friday in Takum.



“While we urge the civil and traditional authorities to be exemplary, honest, and have the common good of the people at heart, we equally challenge the elite in the state to rise and close ranks among themselves and contribute their quota in the peace-building process.



“The prolonged silence of stakeholders over security challenges and destruction of lives and property in southern Taraba is no longer golden.



“The forum resolved to continue to function as a committee to facilitate peace and reconciliation in the area.



“While we congratulate Gov. Agbu Kefas on his assumption of office and other political office holders, we call on them to provide good governance by running an all inclusive government, prioritizing the security of lives and property,” he said.



He added:“We equally call on the governor to ensure the return of the displaced people especially in Central and Southern Taraba, some of whom have been away from their homes for over four years.



“We also observe that the prolonged absence of a Paramount Ruler in Takum for over 26 years is inimical to peaceful coexistence.



“We call on those saddled with the responsibility of facilitating the process to do so in the interest of peace.” (NAN)

